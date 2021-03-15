Police identify woman killed while checking on hurt driver

Police identified on Monday 58-year-old Cynthia M. Goulding of Kansas City, Kansas, as the woman who was hit and killed while trying to help the victim of an earlier car crash.

The first crash occurred Sunday as a SUV was headed south on North 59th Street in Kansas City, Kansas, and collided with a sedan that was headed north, the Kansas City Star reported. Police say the sedan came to a stop about a block later and the driver and passengers ran from the car.

Goulding came upon the wrecked SUV and stopped to check on its driver. As she was standing next to the SUV, i t was struck again by a pickup truck. Goulding was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital The driver of the pickup was taken into custody.