US taps FEMA in response to migrant surge at Mexican border

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration tapped the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help respond to a surge of unaccompanied children crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, with the agency working to expand available lodging for migrants.

Undocumented migration has increased significantly since President Joe Biden — who campaigned on a pledge of offering more assistance to those seeking refugee status in the U.S. — took office, overwhelming facilities at the border already under strain because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In February, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers encountered more than 100,000 migrants attempting to enter the U.S., an almost threefold increase from a year earlier.

The White House has come under fire as hundreds of immigrant children are detained in rudimentary Border Patrol facilities beyond the three-day limit dictated by a 1997 court settlement. Unaccompanied minors are supposed to be transferred to the care of the Department of Health and Human Services, which has longer-term housing facilities and attempts to connect underage migrants with family already in the U.S.

“We are working in partnership with HHS to address the needs of unaccompanied children, which is made only more difficult given the protocols and restrictions required to protect the public health and the health of the children themselves,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Saturday.

“Our goal is to ensure that unaccompanied children are transferred to HHS as quickly as possible, consistent with legal requirements and in the best interest of the children,” Mayorkas said in a statement.

The decision to use FEMA resources may help reduce the strain on some facilities, but could energize Republican critics. Mayorkas and White House press secretary Jen Psaki have refused to call the border situation a “crisis,” while acknowledging it’s become challenging.

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy is expected to lead a delegation of fellow Republicans to the border on Monday to highlight the immigration issue.

In addition to the FEMA assistance ordered Saturday, the administration in recent days announced its plans to increase the number of HHS facilities where children can be transferred, and boost the number of children that can be housed in existing facilities, despite coronavirus predictions.