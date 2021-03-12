Louisiana man gets almost 22 years in drug case

A Louisiana man has been sentenced to almost 22 years in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, federal prosecutors said.

Montrecus Jaworski Campbell, 40, of Ville Platte, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola, Jr. to 262 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca said in a news release.

Campbell was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

In June 2020, Drug Enforcement Administration special agents discovered that Campbell received shipments of methamphetamine at his home before providing the drug to co-conspirators to distribute in the Southern District of Mississippi. Agents intercepted one of the packages and determined that it contained nearly 3 kilograms of 99% pure methamphetamine, authorities said.

Campbell was indicted Aug. 11 and he entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine before Guirola on Nov. 24.