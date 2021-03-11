Biden to sign $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill ahead of Thursday speech

In a surprise change of plans, President Joe Biden will sign the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package into law on Thursday afternoon, according to the White House.

Biden initially wasn’t supposed to ink the historic legislation until Friday, but the White House sent out notice that he will instead sign it Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in the Oval Office. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to attend the signing ceremony, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

Psaki said Biden was able to move up the signing because Congress went through the bureaucratic enrollment process of the bill “more quickly than we anticipated.”

Biden will still hold a celebratory ceremony at the White House on Friday, Psaki added.

Once Biden signs the bill, the Treasury Department is expected to quickly get to work on processing stimulus checks and other pandemic aid provisions bankrolled by the massive legislation.

Taxpayers who have direct deposits set up with the Internal Revenue Service can likely expect to see stimulus checks arrive in their bank accounts by the end of the month.

Individuals who earn less than $75,000 per year will receive the full $1,400 check amount. Married couples who jointly earn less than $150,000 will receive a $2,800 check.

Also Thursday, Biden is set to deliver the first prime-time address of his presidency at 8 p.m. EST to mark the one-year anniversary of coronavirus-related shutdowns in the U.S.