Former officer accused of sexual abuse won’t serve jail time

A former Kentucky officer accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl 10 years ago in the Louisville Metro Police Department's now-defunct Youth Explorer program won't serve jail time.

Brad Schuhmann, 32, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Rebecca Jennings Grady on Wednesday to six months of home confinement and two years of probation, the Courier Journal reported. He must also register as a sex offender.

The victim called Schuhmann a “monster” in an impact statement and said he “robbed me of my goals.”

Schuhmann pleaded guilty in November to one count of “deprivation of rights under color of law.” The maximum sentence for the misdemeanor charge is one year in jail and a $100,000 fine.

Schuhmann admitted meeting the girl through the explorer program and having sexual contact with her, but said he had changed since making “the worst decision of my life,” the newspaper reported.

Two others charged with abusing youths in the explorer program received prison sentences.

Kevin Betts was sentenced in July 2019 to 16 years on federal child pornography and enticement charges involving multiple victims. He also pleaded guilty in state court to sodomy charges.

Brandon Wood was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for attempted enticement of a teen. He also pleaded guilty in state court to sex abuse charges.