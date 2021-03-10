Chief: Man harassing neighbors wounded in police gunfight

A man who was armed with a rifle as he harassed neighbors at a South Carolina apartment complex was shot Wednesday after a gunfight with Charleston police officers, authorities said.

The 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital but his condition was not known. No officers or residents at the apartments were hurt, Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said.

Police were called to the Colonial Grand Apartments around 11 a.m. by someone who said the gunman was bothering people while armed, Reynolds said.

Officers tried to clear the area and call in a special team to talk to the man, but he fired on officers and they fired back, the police chief said.

This is the third shooting in less than three months by Charleston Police. In all three cases, a violent offender decided to confront police with gunfire, Reynolds said.

“Our officers in all three of these incidents have not only not hesitated, but they have sprinted toward the sounds of gunshots," the chief said.

The name of the man shot was not released.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.