Official decries violence affecting - and involving - youth

The police commissioner of Philadelphia is decrying recent violence affecting — and even involving — juveniles in the city.

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw issued a statement Wednesday saying she was “saddened and outraged" by cases such as the death of 15-year-old Antonio Walker, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday night in the Kingsessing neighborhood of southwest Philadelphia.

At 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, she said, there was a shooting involving another 15-year-old in the Holmesburg neighborhood of northeast Philadelphia. He is expected to survive, but Outlaw said “we cannot ignore the physical and emotional trauma that this juvenile and his family will have to endure for some time.”

The commissioner also cited the Feb. 23 shooting of two people in west Philadelphia that resulted in the death of 15-year-old Embaba Mengesteabe. The suspect arrested in that case, Outlaw said, was “tragically, another 15-year-old.”

“I implore the community to be proactive and remain vigilant," Outlaw said. “The duty to protect these children belongs to all of us." She said police are doing everything they can to stem the violence, “working with community partners to stay ahead of violent showdowns and intervene wherever possible.”