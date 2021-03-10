Moore wins election to Atlanta-area Georgia House seat

A public relations specialist has beaten a former House member in a special election to the Georgia House in suburban Atlanta.

Angela Moore received 59% of about 3,000 votes in House District 90, which covers parts of DeKalb, Henry and Rockdale counties. Opponent Stan Watson won about 41% of the vote, according to results from Georgia secretary of state.

Watson, also a former DeKalb County commissioner, had led Moore in the first round of voting in February. No one won a majority among six candidates then.

House District 90 had been represented since 2005 by Democrat Pam Stephenson, who withdrew her candidacy in September. Because Stephenson won the Democratic primary and faced no opposition in the general election, only Democrats could run to fill the vacancy.

Moore had run for office previously. She was taken off the ballot for a 2015 special election to the state Senate after she was found to not be living in the district.

Watson pleaded guilty in 2017 to a misdemeanor for getting $3,000 in county money to spend on trips and not giving it back soon enough after he resigned from the commission. Watson repaid the money before he was charged and wasn't sentenced to jail time.