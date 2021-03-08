Police shoot, kill man in Southern California

Police shot and killed a man in Southern California early Monday morning in a hotel parking lot, authorities said.

Burbank police did not immediately release the man's identity. Sgt. Emil Brimway said it was not yet known if the man had opened fire at police. Authorities recovered a loaded gun at the scene.

Officers were called to a Quality Inn hotel around 4:45 a.m. on a report of a child wandering around the parking lot unsupervised. Police found the boy and came into contact with a man in a vehicle in the parking lot.

At some point during their interaction with the man, at least one officer opened fire. Brimway said detectives were investigating what prompted the shooting and he did not have any further information.

The man was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead. The officers and child were not hurt.

The sergeant said it was not immediately clear if the child and the man were connected.