Police identify 2 killed in weekend Kansas City shooting

Police have identified two men killed in a shooting in Kansas City over the weekend that also critically injured a third man.

The Saturday night shooting killed Joseph Smith, 64, and Curtis Thompkins, 33, police said Monday in a news release.

The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. Saturday after a fender bender crash. Police said a large disturbance after the crash led to the gunfire.

Officers from the Kansas City Police Department found Smith and Thompkins with gunshot wounds and unresponsive in front of a home near East 51st Street and Agnes Avenue. A third man was found with gunshot wounds just north of the area and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police have said investigators are working to unearth more details of what led to the shooting.

The two deaths were the 27th and 28th homicides of the year in Kansas City.