Kentucky officer fatally shoots man during traffic stop

A police officer fatally shot a man during a traffic stop in eastern Kentucky, authorities said.

A Kentucky State Police trooper stopped a vehicle late Saturday for a traffic violation in Morgan County and then requested assistance from the Sheriff's Department and the West Liberty Police Department, officials said. As the situation progressed, a West Liberty police officer fired at the man, hitting him, state police said in a statement.

Morgan County Coroner Raymond Vancleave pronounced the man dead at the scene. Vancleve told the Lexington Herald-Leader that Jerry Roseberry, 48, of West Liberty, died after being shot in the Malone community.

No officers were injured. No other details were immediately released.

Kentucky State Police are investigating at the request of the West Liberty Police Department.