National Politics

Los Angeles police chief in hospital after not feeling well

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore was hospitalized for testing and observation, the Police Department announced Tuesday.

Moore “was not feeling well and transported himself to the University of Southern California Medical Center” on Monday, the department said in a statement.

“Chief Moore is in great spirits and appreciates your well-wishes and support. To respect his privacy, the Department will not be commenting further,” it said.

