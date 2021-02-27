Bobbie Richardson elected 1st Black NC Democratic chair

Bobbie Richardson, the recent second-in-charge at the North Carolina Democratic Party, was elevated to party chair on Saturday, making her the first Black leader to hold the post in the state.

Richardson, a former state legislator from Franklin County, was elected by members of the State Executive Committee holding their virtual winter meeting, state party spokeswoman Kate Frauenfelder confirmed in an email.

Richardson, the outgoing first vice-chair, defeated three other candidates listed on the ballot for a two-year term. She succeeds Wayne Goodwin, a former state insurance commissioner who has been chair since 2017. He chose not to seek reelection.

Hundreds of committee members also elected other party officers Saturday.

Richardson becomes the party's top leader after mixed results for the Democrats during the November election.

While Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper was reelected, Republican Donald Trump won the state's 15 electoral votes. And while Democrats picked up two additional U.S. House seats, the General Assembly remained in Republican hands. The GOP also won all eight appellate court races on the ballot.