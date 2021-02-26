Skier dies from accident at Colorado mountain resort

A 48-year-old skier died this week from an accident at a Colorado mountain resort.

Job Henning suffered head injuries and was found unresponsive Tuesday at the base of a tree at the Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort near Glenwood Springs, the Garfield County Coroner's Office said.

Officials said Henning had been skiing with his teenage daughter, who was further downhill at the time of the accident. He had been on vacation with his wife and two daughters.

An autopsy determined the cause of death as blunt force injuries to Henning's head, the coroner's office said. Officials ruled the death as accidental.

Sunlight Mountain Resort director Troy Hawks offered his condolences Thursday in a statement to the Post Independent.

“We at Sunlight extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the victim,” Hawks said. “Our thoughts and support are with the family in this difficult time.”

Glenwood Springs is located about 160 miles (257 kilometers) west of Denver.