Pelosi slams Republicans for watering down Capitol probe

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Republicans on Thursday for trying to distract attention from the role of right-wing radicals in the Capitol siege.

The California Democrat trashed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for insisting that the commission study not just include the violence at the Capitol but also last summer’s racial justice protests.

“We are talking about domestic terrorism,” Pelosi said. “That’s what we are trying to get to the bottom of. ... We’re not going to get into every case of mob violence.”

Pelosi accused McConnell of allowing Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., to dictate the GOP policy on the commission, which is supposed to focus on the Capitol attack.

Johnson has questioned the seriousness of the Jan. 6 attack and said it “didn’t look like an armed insurrection to me.” He also used his time at a Senate hearing on Capitol security this week to promote conspiracy theories that leftists were impersonating supporters of former President Donald Trump at the riot.

McConnell is taking “the Ron Johnson approach to investigating January 6 and that’s very disappointing,” Pelosi said.

At one point she mocked Johnson, whose name is similar to "Miami Vice" actor Don Johnson.

“Don Johnson, is his first name Don? What is it, Ron?” she asked a reporter. “Not 'Miami Vice' or anything like that,” she chuckled.

Despite the jibes, Pelosi insisted that she wants the 9/11-style commission to be a bipartisan effort.

Pelosi pushed back on questions about how deeply the commission should probe Trump’s role in inciting the rioters.

“He’s gone,” she said. “Now we need to find out the truth about what happened.”