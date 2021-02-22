Suspect in Southern California police shooting found dead

A man who police say shot an Escondido police officer responding to a domestic violence call and then fled, prompting a manhunt in San Diego County on Monday, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at an apartment, authorities said.

The Escondido officer was in stable condition at a local hospital hours after being shot at about 3 a.m. outside a home in the city north of San Diego, according to a statement from Escondido police.

After the suspect fled the home with a high-powered rifle, a manhunt involving officers from multiple law enforcement agencies searched for the suspect identified as Anastasio Rosas Jr.. Authorities later got a tip that the suspect was in a vacant apartment.

As police arrived, officers heard the sound of a gunshot from within the apartment and found Rosas dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the police statement said.

There were no other suspects, police said.