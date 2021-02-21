State Police: 4 killed in suburban Chicago traffic crash

Four people, including a young child and teenager, died in a traffic crash outside Chicago, Illinois State Police said Sunday.

The crash happened late Saturday evening in Rolling Meadows. All four people who died were in the same vehicle, a blue 2019 Ford Fiesta that had stopped on the right side of the road before it was struck by a black 2018 Jeep.

Killed were two women, 45-year-old Stacy S. Harris from Schaumburg, who was driving, and 47-year-old Herlanda L. Harris from Chicago, according to police. Also killed were a 17-year-old male from Schaumburg and a 6-year-old boy from Chicago.

Troopers were called just after 11:30 p.m. to investigate a two-vehicle collision. The driver of the jeep suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.