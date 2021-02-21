Troopers can now wear long-sleeved shirts to cover tattoos

Georgia's Department of Public Safety says state troopers still can't have visible tattoos, but can now wear long-sleeved shirts year-round to cover up marking on their lower arms.

Department of Public Safety recruiting coordinator Lt. Auston Allen tells WMAZ-TV that the change was announced earlier this month.

Applicants still can't have tattoos on their neck or face.

Allen said that troopers are typically required to switch from the long-sleeved to short-sleeved uniforms during warmer months. The new policy says troopers with forearm tattoos do not have to make the switch.

The policy could particularly affect military veterans who would like to become troopers, Allen said.

“People that are in service, in public service, have been allowed to get tattoos on their forearms or slightly below the elbow that until this policy change has automatically been disqualified from attending trooper school," he said. “Now they have an option and some of those will make outstanding troopers no doubt.”

No other requirements to become a trooper have changed.