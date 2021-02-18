Police: Man shoots at officers, sets fire during standoff

Police officers shot at a man who fired at them several times and set his house on fire during a Wednesday night standoff in South Carolina, authorities said.

Florence County deputies were called to the home near Coward after someone called 911 to report a man firing a gun and threatening to barricade himself, sheriff's Maj. Michael Nunn told media outlets.

When the deputies arrived, the man fired at them and set a fire in the house, Nunn said.

He shot at deputies at least once more during the standoff with the officers firing back, authorities said.

The man was wounded and taken to the hospital, the State Law Enforcement Division said in a statement. His name and conditions have not been released.

No deputies were hurt, authorities said.

State agents are investigating the shooting.