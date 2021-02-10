Biden announces sanctions targeting Myanmar military leaders

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said his administration will sanction military leaders in Myanmar linked to this month’s coup and will ensure the country’s military leadership can’t access about $1 billion in government funds held in the U.S.

“I’ve approved a new executive order enabling us to immediately sanction the military leaders who directed the coup, their business interests, as well as close family members,” Biden said in brief remarks on Wednesday before visiting the Pentagon. “We will identify a first round of targets this week and we’re also going to impose strong export controls.”

The sanctions represent the strongest use of punitive measures against a foreign nation since Biden took office last month. Earlier, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the U.S. has been “in consultation and in close coordination with our partners and allies in steps that will be taken, pressure that can be made” against Myanmar, which is often referred to by its previous name, Burma, in the U.S.

Biden said the U.S. is prepared to “impose additional measures” as needed. The effort seems to be aimed at maximizing the relatively modest leverage the U.S. has over the Southeast Asian nation, which is more closely aligned with China despite opening more to the West about a decade ago.

Coup leaders seized Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and other political leaders in an early-morning raid earlier this month. The U.S. formally declared the military takeover in Myanmar a coup soon after, prompting a review of foreign assistance.

In his remarks Wednesday, Biden said the U.S. will continue support for “health care, civil society groups and other areas that benefit the people of Burma directly.”

Many of the officials who orchestrated the coup were also responsible for atrocities committed against Rohingya Muslims and already faced punishment from the U.S., a State Department official told reporters previously.

———

(Jordan Fabian, Justin Sink and Jenny Leonard contributed to this report.)