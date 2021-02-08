Public funeral procession planned for Mississippi deputy

A southern Mississippi sheriff's deputy who was fatally shot on duty will receive a large, public funeral procession Tuesday, with law enforcement officers traveling from across the region to attend.

The funeral procession to honor Lt. Michael Boutte will begin in downtown Bay St. Louis at a community center Tuesday afternoon and end at Biloxi National Cemetery, according to WLOX-TV. A private graveside service will be held later in the day.

The procession — expected to last an hour and stretch for miles — will go down Highway 90 through Harrison County. It will feature law enforcement officers, fire trucks holding large flags over the highway and several students lining up along one of the roadways.

Boutte was killed Feb. 1 while responding to a call of an attempted suicide, shot as he tried to get out of his vehicle near a home in Hancock County, authorities said. The suspect then fired at a second responding deputy who returned fire and wounded the suspect, according to officials.

Boutte was an Air Force veteran who had been in law enforcement for eight years, according to a sheriff’s department news release.