Rep. Greene unapologetic in comments after being kicked off committees

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene refused to apologize Friday for her history of advocating violence against Democratic leaders and said she’s also “not sorry” for harassing a teenage school shooting survivor a few years ago.

The beleaguered Georgia Republican struck the remorseless tone at a news conference she called outside the U.S. Capitol to sound off on the House removing her from the education and budget committees Thursday in rebuke of her embrace of violent conspiracy theories.

Asked repeatedly if she still stands by her claim that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., deserves “death” for committing “treason,” Greene refused to answer and instead sought to change the subject.

“Did you see my speech yesterday?” Greene fumed at a reporter, referring to floor remarks Thursday, in which she offered a vague apology for “words of the past” without addressing any of her specific calls for violence.

“How many stories did you report on Russian collusion conspiracy lies? Have you apologized for Russian collusion conspiracy lies?” she said, referencing the various federal investigations into former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign ties to Kremlin operatives. “You owe the people an apology. You lied about President Trump.”

Beyond endorsing calls for violence against Pelosi and other prominent Democrats, the House cited Greene’s promotion of false conspiracy theories about school shootings in kicking her off of the committees.

But Greene — who did not wear a face mask for her news conference — was unrepentant on that front as well and even defended her harassment of David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead.

“David Hogg was an adult when I talked to him,” Greene said, referring to a 2019 incident in Washington, D.C., caught on video, in which she calls the then-18-year-old high school student “a coward” for launching an advocacy campaign for stricter gun laws. “They were going around working hard for strict gun control laws. I’m very opposed to those policies and so being in the same situation as David Hogg, my voice mattered, too, and so I’m not sorry for telling him he shouldn’t push for gun control.”

Another reporter asked if Greene would like to address her "like" of a 2019 Facebook post calling for Pelosi to get “a bullet to head.”

“That’s your problem, and that’s how we end press conferences,” she said before walking off.