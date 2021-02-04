Bowling alley fights draw mayor’s scrutiny in Georgia city

A Macon bowling alley is being warned to follow local nuisance laws and state COVID-19 distancing rules after videos of fights at the alley were publicized on social media.

“Wigs were being snatched off girls’ heads. People being body slammed like WWE,” said Cade Morris, who took a video of a fight last week. “People who weren’t involved in the fight just upped and started running out the door, grabbing kids and running.”

Morris said he feared that someone could pull out a gun.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller sent the bowling alley a letter on Wednesday, saying officials have “received a number of reports” that on weekends teens and minors have been dropped off “to play or loiter without adult supervision for hours at a time.”

Pin Strikes Director of Operations Kimberly Appler said the company takes Miller’s letter and the state restrictions “very seriously.”

Miller warns the county can take action against businesses that fail to comply, including limiting customer capacity and hours of operation, as well as revoking their alcohol licenses.

“These fights can easily evolve into much more serious matters,” the letter stated.

He also said the bowling alley appears to be disobeying state COVID-19 requirements to limit the number of bowling lanes that can be used and to sanitize each lane after use.

“I would say it had probably eight times as many people allowed in there from the videos I watched,” Miller said, adding he’s seen two other videos that show unsupervised teens fighting.

Appler said Pin Stikes is trying to enforce rules, but said customers cross over into closed lanes. She said the bowling alley was running at half capacity on Friday, when Morris' video was recorded.

Appler said the bowling alley is now requiring customers to be 21 and older after 8 p.m., and has increased police presence. She said people who have been stuck at home because of COVID-19 have been getting rowdy.

“I guess because they are trapped in their houses so long, and come out and act whatever kind of ways they want," she said.