North Carolina sheriff’s deputy shot on Interstate 95

The Associated Press

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C.

A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was shot on Interstate 95 and a suspect is in custody, a sheriff said Thursday.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said the deputy was shot at around 10:15 a.m. at mile marker 145 north of Rocky Mount, WNCN reported. No other details of the shooting were immediately available and a spokesman for the sheriff’s office wasn’t available for additional comment.

Stone said the deputy was taken to the hospital in Greenville, but the deputy’s condition wasn’t known. The suspect's condition wasn't known Thursday afternoon.

Southbound traffic on I-95 was closed at the scene of the accident.

