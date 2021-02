Secuelas de la insurrección: Empleados lidian con el trauma, la culpa y el miedo

Read Next

After a 30-year TV career that most recently included hosting a weekly Spanish-language talk show sponsored by a Miami-based health provider, ethics rules have forced newly elected Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar to sign off.

Salazar, a Miami Republican, announced in the final airing last month of “De Noche Con María Elvira Salazar” — or, “At Night with María Elvira Salazar” — that she could no longer host the Sunday night America TeVe program paid for by Cano Health. Addressing her viewers, Salazar explained that rules regulating members of the U.S. House of Representatives barred her from continuing the show.