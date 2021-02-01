National Politics

Oklahoma deputies shoot, kill man after domestic incident

The Associated Press

IDABEL, Okla.

Sheriff's deputies in far southeast Oklahoma shot and killed a man after he began fighting with officers who responded to a report of a domestic assault, authorities said Monday.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that 39-year-old Franklin Gray was shot and killed during the Sunday evening incident in McCurtain County, which borders Texas and Arkansas.

Deputies were responding to a caller who reported that Gray was restraining his mother and she was having trouble breathing, the OSBI said. When deputies arrived, they say Gray began fighting them and at one point tried to take a deputy’s gun, which discharged.

After attempts to use a stun gun on Gray were unsuccessful, Gray was shot and killed, and died at the scene, the OSBI reported.

The three deputies, who weren't identified, weren't injured and have been placed on routine administrative leave while the shooting is being investigated.

