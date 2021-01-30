Bowers, Barbier leave Trump impeachment team, CNN says

WASHINGTON — Attorneys Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier have left the legal team representing former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, CNN reported, citing a person familiar with the changes.

The departures were mutually agreed upon in both cases, the broadcaster quoted the person as saying.

Bowers is best known for helping South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford in 2009 when the Republican-led legislature considered impeachment after he admitted lying to aides about hiking the Appalachian Trail when he was in Argentina with his mistress.

Deborah Barbier is a former federal prosecutor-turned-defense attorney who specializes in white-collar crime.