Pipe bombs found near Capitol building were planted day before riot, FBI says

Pipe bombs discovered at the Republican and Democratic national committees on the same day riotous demonstrators stormed the U.S. Capitol were actually planted the day before, federal investigators said Friday.

The timeline has left officials wondering whether the explosive devices were actually a part of the ugly attack on the seat of American government or part of a separate strike.

U.S. Capitol Police and agents from the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were called around 12:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 to the Republican National Committee’s office, where they found the first pipe bomb.

About 30 minutes later, while bomb squad technicians were still investigating at the RNC, another call came in for a second, similar explosive device found at the Democratic National Committee headquarters nearby.

An explosive device is shown outside of the Republican National Committee office, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

Not long after that, violent supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, where members of Congress were certifying Joe Biden’s election win.

The pipe bombs were similar, each about 12 inches long with end caps and wiring that appeared to be attached to a timer, according to The Associated Press, which cited law enforcement sources.

The bombs contained an unknown powder and some metal, the officials said.

A new wanted poster says the bombs were placed between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. on January 5, the night before the insurrection.

Authorities on Friday increased the reward for information about the pipe bomber to $100,000, and released new details and photos of a suspect.

Officials have been investigating whether the devices were part of a plan to divert law enforcement resources away from the Capitol as the insurrection was getting underway.

It’s still not clear why the devices did not explode.

Law enforcement has stepped up security as lawmakers prepare for Trump’s impeachment trial next month.