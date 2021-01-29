Former Alabama senator joining CNN as commentator

Sen. Doug Jones, D-Alabama, delivers his concession speech Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, during his election night watch party in Birmingham, Ala. Jones lost to Republican Tommy Tuberville. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett) AP

Former Alabama Sen. Doug Jones is moving on from elective office to become a political commentator on cable television.

The former federal prosecutor who served part of a term as a Democratic senator said in a tweet he would make his debut on CNN on Friday afternoon.

Jones will also work this spring as a fellow in politics and public service at Georgetown University.

Elected in a special election against Republican Roy Moore in 2017 to finish the unexpired term of Republican Jeff Sessions, Jones lost to GOP nominee Tommy Tuberville in the 2020 general election.