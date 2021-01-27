Jennifer Granholm, secretary of energy candidate, faces questions at confirmation hearing

Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm on Wednesday told senators considering her confirmation as secretary of the Department of Energy that fossil fuels will remain vital to the nation's energy future even as the Biden administration takes steps to address climate change.

"If we're going to get to net carbon zero emissions by 2050, we cannot do it without coal, oil and gas being part of the mix," Granholm said, suggesting that there simply weren't other options to replace them at present. She added, however, that the nation needs to embrace new technologies to capture and reduce greenhouse gases and look to renewable and alternative sources of energy as well to meet that goal.

The exchange came as Granholm, a former CNN commentator, Democratic strategist and ally of President Joe Biden, went before Congress for the first time as Biden's nominee to become the nation's 16th person to become confirmed for the job. Granholm built a reputation as governor during the 2008-09 recession and its aftermath as a strong proponent of alternative energy, including solar, wind power and battery technology.

If confirmed as expected, she would be the second Michigander to hold the position. Former Sen. Spencer Abraham, a Republican, held the job in 2001-05, during then-President George W. Bush's first term.

While national and state Republican groups have attacked Granholm's nomination, arguing that her policies as Michigan's governor from 2003 to 2011 led to job losses, some GOP members of Congress have suggested they could support her nomination even if, in some cases, they will decidedly oppose proposals put forth by the new administration.

Granholm's hearing Wednesday before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee came as Biden unveiled orders intended to combat climate change, including one placing a pause on new permits for drilling for oil and gas on federal lands. Previously, Biden, who took office last week, had signaled the U.S. would rejoin the Paris accord to reduce greenhouse gases globally and that he would rescind a permit for construction of the Keystone XL pipeline.

Republican opponents have been quick to argue against those proposals. And while few of those specific items come under the Energy Department's authority, Granholm was still asked about them and whether the Biden administration intends to pursue policies that will hurt business and cost jobs.

Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, who is set to become the top Republican on the committee, opened his remarks by saying the last Democratic administration, that of former President Barack Obama, "went on a regulatory rampage" to slow energy production and there were worries the Biden administration would do the same.

He also asked Granholm about what he said was a quote of hers from 2016 in which she said the nation "ought to do everything ... possible to keep fossil fuel energy in the ground." Barrasso said, "If you want skyrocketing energy costs and high unemployment, that's how you do it."

Granholm responded by saying it falls to the Biden administration and Congress to reduce greenhouse gases while also protecting U.S. energy resources and consumers. Communities hurt by losses in fossil fuel production must be helped, she said, and that can be accomplished in part by investments in clean fuel technologies, electric vehicles and the like that can produce millions of new jobs.

Noting that she was governor when the federal government stepped in to rescue General Motors and Chrysler in 2008-09, Granholm said she knows what it takes to help workers displaced by change and global forces.

"I am obsessed with creating good-paying jobs in America," she said. "I understand what it's like to look into the eyes of men and women who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own."

Biden's push for alternative energy could create millions of new jobs

Granholm noted that during the 2009 recession she and Biden, who was then vice president, worked on a recovery effort that in Michigan saw auto companies move to create more alternative fuel vehicles, investment in battery technologies and electric cars, and a push to bring renewable energy manufacturers into the state.

"This is a sector that every single state can benefit from," she said.

She said there is reason to believe that clean energy technologies could be a $23 trillion market globally and argued that if the U.S. doesn't renew its commitment and investments in research, development and production through tax credits and other means, other countries — China, in particular — will be selling those products to the rest of the world, instead of the U.S.

On the campaign trail and now as president, Biden has talked about creating as many as 10 million jobs through investments in clean energy technologies, including a million new auto manufacturing jobs.

As a practical matter, the Energy Department's main thrust is on the production of energy and investment, as well as nuclear power, and environmental concerns are typically more in the wheelhouse of other departments, particularly the Environmental Protection Agency or, in the case of drilling on public lands, the Department of Interior. Biden has also brought former Secretary of State John Kerry and former EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy to advise him and help coordinate the administration's response to climate change.

The energy secretary, meanwhile, tends to deal more with regulatory issues involving electric generation, petroleum reserves and research. As secretary, Granholm would run a department that oversees the nation's nuclear arsenal, storage of nuclear waste and 17 national laboratories. Its programs also funnel investment into alternative fuels and related technology, such as those for batteries used in electric vehicles.

And while some of those investments in the past didn't pay off — Granholm was specifically asked about breaks given to battery maker A123 Systems that ended up in the hands of a Chinese firm — Granholm defended the overall effort as a worthwhile one that led to a more diversified job market.

Granholm was asked whether she had any conflicts of interest and said she did not, noting that she had promised to follow guidance from the Office of Government Ethics and would divest of positions or stock options with companies that might be linked with the agency.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Republican U.S. Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan spoke on Granholm's behalf at the beginning of the hearing, with Stabenow saying the former governor "knows how to meet big challenges because she’s done it before."

During the discussion, Granholm also gave a shout-out to one of Detroit's carmakers, saying she's on her second Chevy Bolt and that it's "the best car ever."

Throughout the hearing, Granholm was asked by Democrats and Republicans alike who represent states including West Virginia, Wyoming, Alaska and Louisiana, where mining or drilling are big business, whether she would work with them to protect jobs while trying to advance the administration's energy goals: She said she would.

Asked by the incoming committee chairman, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., whether she'd support developing and using tax credits to help create jobs in states such as his where jobs in "traditional" energy fields had been lost, she said, "1,000% yes."

A vote to confirm Granholm is expected in the coming days or weeks, and she is expected then to be confirmed by the whole Senate.