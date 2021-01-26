After fighting Trump for years, Connecticut’s senators must adapt to life in the majority

HARTFORD, Conn. — For the past four years, U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy have been on the leading edge of the anti-Trump resistance.

In tweets and in press releases, on the Senate floor and on cable TV, the two Democratic senators from Connecticut could be counted on to push back against the former president’s policy agenda, call out his erratic behavior and denounce as unconstitutional his efforts to enrich himself and his family.

In the process, Murphy and Blumenthal became resistance heroes, garnering national media attention, burnishing their own political brands, and, especially in Murphy’s case, raising millions of dollars for Democratic candidates across the country.

Now their adversary has departed for Mar-a-Lago and the two senators are confronting the new realities of governing in the post-Trump era. With a friend in the White House and a slim Democratic majority in the Senate, they face a long to-do list and big expectations.

“I feel like my muscles and bones are pretty stiff from having been in a defensive crouch for four years straight,” Murphy said. “Coming out of that position requires some effort. Now I’ve got to use muscles that, quite frankly, I haven’t used much in the past four years. That’s wonderful and it’s refreshing, but it also requires a change in habits.”

Since his election in 2016, Trump has served as a unifying force for Democrats across the ideological spectrum; from the progressive wing to the centrists, he was the boogeyman they all loathed.

“Donald Trump has given life to their party for the last four years,” said Liz Kurantowicz, a Republican political strategist and panelist on WTNH’s political show, “Capitol Report.” “Now they have to map out a future without him in it, and that means they have to govern.”

Roy Occhiogrosso, a Democratic political strategist who knows both men, said they skillfully used their platforms to hold Trump accountable when Democrats were outnumbered in the Senate and could do little else but attack from the sidelines.

“But I think they will both find being in the majority is a lot more interesting than being in the minority,” Occhiogrosso said.

“And not only will they be in the majority, but they will be dealing with a sane, rational human being in the White House. As interesting as it was at times to have Trump as president ... I think they would both agree that having someone who understands and respects government, who understands and respects the process, who is similarly aligned ideologically and of the same party presents so many more opportunities for them to advance their goals.”

Because they hail from a blue state and have faced only token opposition from Republicans in their most recent elections, Murphy and Blumenthal were free to use their political clout to attack Trump in a way that Democrats in less liberal states might envy.

Blumenthal, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was on the front line of a number of key Trump battles, from the confirmation clashes involving Supreme Court nominees to the legal fight over the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause, which prohibits self-dealing by those who hold federal office.

“I felt it was my role to blow the whistle on his lies, to stand up and speak out,” Blumenthal said. “I don’t want to exaggerate my role because many others did the same.”

Murphy became an MSNBC fixture, his frequent appearances feeding speculation that he would run for president himself in 2020, despite his frequent efforts to tamp down such talk. A Gen-Xer with a knack for social media, his 1 million Twitter followers formed a core audience for his frequent attacks on Trump.

Murphy’s role on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee put him at the center of Trump’s first impeachment trial, when the president was accused and later cleared of charges that he improperly sought help from Ukraine to boost his political fortunes.

“I did choose to speak up really strongly, really early in the Trump presidency about the threat I thought he posed to the country,” Murphy said. “I did feel I had an obligation to help lead the rapid response to the president given that I’m one of the members who has a little bit more nimbleness on social media.”

Murphy’s frequent denunciations of Trump brought vitriol from the former president’s Republican supporters but also had an upside, Murphy said.

“I was able to raise millions and millions of dollars online for Democratic candidates for the Senate because my social media following grew substantially over the last four years,” he said. “I tried to use that for good in order to raise money for people like Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. That ended up being a benefit to them and helped to win a Democratic majority.”

For Blumenthal, the Trump era was marked by a relentless Twitter attack on his character. Early in his presidency, Trump began taunting Blumenthal over the senator’s characterization of his military record. [On several occasions, Blumenthal said he served in Vietnam. In fact, he was a member of the Marine Corps Reserve during the war but remained stateside. He has apologized for the mischaracterization.]

Trump referred to Blumenthal as “Hanoi Dick,” Da Nang Dick,” a “third rate senator” and “a total loser,” among other insults.

“He lashed out with lie after lie, and I remember [thinking], ‘The president of the United States is tweeting at me using lies,” Blumenthal recalled. “I was one of the first, but as the months passed and he did it repeatedly to me and others, there came a point when I didn’t even bother answering him because his lies were so transparently false.”

Although both Murphy and Blumenthal saw their political clout increase during the Trump years, they say they are eager to get to work on a progressive agenda that includes a higher minimum wage, $2,000 stimulus checks, addressing climate change and expanding the COVID-19 vaccination program, among other goals.

“I’ve spent a lot of oxygen over the last four years trying to defend the country against Trump’s abuses of power,” Murphy said. “I’m really looking forward to spending oxygen in the next four years trying to create policy coalitions to improve people’s lives.”

Kurantowicz, the Republican consultant, said she hopes the senators will take a cue from Biden, who pledged to seek bipartisanship. “The rhetoric coming out of this White House is, ‘We’re going to work together and get things done.’ That’s really bad for fundraising emails. It’s really good for the country.”