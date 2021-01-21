Florida bank added to list of companies ending ties with Trump

WASHINGTON — BankUnited Inc.’s Florida-based lender is the latest financial company that said it has stopped working with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

“We never had a lending relationship with Donald Trump and we no longer have any depository relationship with him,” a spokesperson wrote Thursday in an email. The Miami Lakes, Florida-based bank was listed in Trump’s most recent financial disclosure form as having two of his money-market accounts, holding a total of more than $5.1 million.

At least three other banks have cut ties with Trump since the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol that the former president is accused of encouraging: Deutsche Bank AG, Signature Bank and Professional Bank. BankUnited didn’t give a reason for the end of the relationship.