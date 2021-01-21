2 suspects in custody after shots fired at Columbia police

Two people were in custody and a third was being sought after shots were fired toward police officers during a chase early Thursday in downtown Columbia.

The confrontation began when an officer investigated a car that was stopped in the street with no lights on, police said in a news release.

The vehicle chase ended when the suspect's vehicle crashed in front of the Columbia Fire Department administration building.

A suspect allegedly shot at a police vehicle as it approached the area, police said, before the suspects fled on foot. No one was injured.

Anthony Stapleton, 18, of Columbia, was arrested and a juvenile was detained. A third suspect was still at large Thursday afternoon.