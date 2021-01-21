Vote’s timing is key issue with Kansas anti-abortion measure

Republican lawmakers advancing a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution insisted Thursday that it should go on the state's August 2022 primary ballot, prompting criticism that they fear failure if the statewide vote is held in a different election.

The GOP-controlled House Federal and State Affairs Committee approved the measure after rejecting a proposed change to put it on the ballot in the November 2022 general election. Its measure goes next to the House.

The Republican-controlled Senate planned to debate a separate but identical measure Thursday.

Both would overturn a Kansas Supreme Court decision in 2019 finding that access to abortion is a “fundamental” right under the state constitution. It would declare that there is no right to abortion under the Kansas Constitution and lawmakers can regulate abortion in line with U.S. Supreme Court decisions.

Anti-abortion opponents want the measure go on the 2022 primary ballot. They argue turnout would be too low in municipal and school board elections this year and that the measure might get lost on a November 2022 ballot.

Abortion rights supporters see those arguments as dodges because the state's smaller primary electorate tends to be more conservative than the November electorate.