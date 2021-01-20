Kansas crop artist’s unity work part of Biden inauguration

Well-known Kansas landscape artist Stan Herd will have one of his works included in a virtual celebration of new President Joe Biden's inauguration.

Herd and a team created the phrase “America United” into a field outside of Lawrence, which will be shown Wednesday in a “Parade Across America,” video for the inauguration.

Herd, who is known for elaborate portraits and other designs cut into fields, was asked to contribute the work by the Biden-Harris inauguration team, KCUR reported. The 12-man crew finished Sunday.

He and his team cut the shape with weed trimmers and used mulch to form an outline. Then, they used a butane torch to burn the interior part of the letters.

“This was just an opportunity, quite frankly, to get involved in this final throw down of the inauguration after this arduous journey that we’ve all been on to try to move the country back in a direction of normalcy,” Herd said.