How will Biden family, including President-elect Joe Biden’s brother, spend Inauguration Day?

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Biden family is no stranger to presidential inaugurations. But the scene will be unlike any they, or any American alive today, has seen in Washington next week.

The clan will first gather together Jan. 19 for an inauguration event at the Lincoln Memorial, according to Palm Beach County resident Frank Biden, the president-elect's younger brother. The vigil at the landmark, bookend monument is a remembrance for close to 400,000 Americans lost to COVID-19.

Other than the Bidens, few others will be able to participate in the inaugural ceremonies in person. The National Mall itself will be fenced off and guarded by tens of thousands of troops in the wake of a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Still, Frank Biden said the 46th president is determined to let the nation know he will lead America back to health and prosperity.

"This inauguration is about the American people," said Biden, who works for a law firm. "It's about our declaration that the democratic process works. It's alive and well. It's been tested, tempered. We'll come out the other side, honest to God, we'll come out stronger on the other side than at any time in our history."

But the path to the promised "other side" has been a rocky one.

President-elect Joe Biden's predecessor, President Donald Trump, leaves office as an impeached commander-in-chief. He has presided over the most tumultuous and violent transition since the months leading up to the start of the Civil War almost 155 years ago.

The baseless and widely rejected claims of electoral fraud that led to a coup attempt more than a week ago overshadowed another national tragedy, the coronavirus epidemic, that shows no signs of abating and has left millions unemployed and desperate.

Biden said his brother, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, will take the oath surrounded by maybe 10% of the usual throng of members of Congress, Supreme Court justices, the diplomatic corps and other dignitaries. As Biden delivers his inaugural address, the Mall in front of him will be bereft of fans and other usual witnesses to history.

The traditional lunch in the Capitol with government officials has been canceled. Instead, the first couple will be joined by former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and their spouses for a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

That night, Frank Biden said, 26 Biden clan members will watch a star-studded inaugural TV concert. The family is looking forward to the virtual events, he said, and being together.

"We'll watch from there. A private family dinner while watching the concert," he said, then joked: "It's kind of like the Bidens take over the White House."

That said, federal and District of Columbia officials have stressed the gravity of the security threat facing the 59th presidential inauguration. The tension, in fact, has forced major changes in inaugural plans.

The president-elect has reportedly dropped his desire to arrive in Washington on the same Amtrak route he rode daily for decades as a U.S. senator. An inaugural ceremony rehearsal slated for Sunday has been moved to Monday to give time for stronger security measures.

There will not be an in-person inaugural parade for the first time in 35 years — since freezing temperatures forced Ronald Reagan's second inaugural indoors to the Capitol's Rotunda.

Then there are the visible signs of the most intense security blanket for an inaugural since Franklin Roosevelt took the oath at the White House in the final weeks of World War II. The Mall and Capitol are now ringed by fencing, concrete barriers and National Guardsmen numbering way more than actual inaugural participants.

Frank Biden, though, said he is sure they will all be protected.

"I am not concerned in the least," he said. "I have absolute 1,000% confidence that everything will be fine."

Biden also echoed his brother's call for national healing and unity.

"Know this: Joe will lead with great humility," he said. "We, as the family, hold no grudges against anyone."

That is a theme, Frank Biden said, the family will model through the tense days leading up to — and beyond — next Wednesday's ceremony on the west side of the U.S. Capitol.

Even, he said, as some Republicans on Capitol Hill this week continued their caustic attacks on the family. During impeachment debate in the U.S. House on Jan. 13, Florida U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz vowed he and his colleagues would press for investigation of the "Biden crime family."

Frank Biden, though, said he has spent the past few weeks calling Republican friends to rekindle and rebuild relationships.

"I'm telling them, 'You know, we really need your help, both here at home and in Washington, D.C.," he said. "Let's break bread soon ... so we can get back together and sit across from one each other and become intimate again. Because the cure for all of this is lasting intimate relationship and forgiveness."

As for the renewed attacks on his family, Biden dismissed them.

"It's really simple. We absolutely forgive people's political exuberance," he said. "It's nothing more than a game show they are conducting in terms of the continued vitriol pointed our way."

Besides, he said, he thinks the bitterness will subside if the country can defeat the pandemic. He said political divisions have been exacerbated by the public health requirements for people to remain distant and not have close contact.

"A lot of this has to do with the incredible stress that's been put on everyone," he said. "The hate. The fear mongering. In large measure, it's a result of our isolation. Our tribalism has been driven by this isolation."