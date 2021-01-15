Alabama sending 750 Guard soldiers to Washington

Alabama is sending 750 Army National Guard soldiers to help provide security for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, the governor’s spokeswoman said Friday.

Gov. Kay Ivey activated the Guard at the request of Chief of the National Guard Bureau, General Daniel R. Hokanson, Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola said.

The state had initially activated 250 soldiers. Maiola said Friday that the number has increased to 750 at Hokanson's request.

The Alabama soldiers will join more than 20,000 Guard members from dozens of other states to support security in Washington D.C..