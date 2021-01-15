Retired Navy SEAL who boasted online about storming Capitol faces questioning by FBI

A retired Navy SEAL was so proud about participating in the storm on the Capitol that he reportedly filmed himself boasting about it and posted the footage online — prompting a call from the FBI.

Adam Newbold, 45, of Lisbon, Ohio, admitted to his participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection in a since-deleted video posted on his Facebook page, ABC reported Friday.

The retired reserve SEAL special warfare operator admits to taking part in the destruction that saw feces smeared on the walls, windows smashed, and government artifacts vandalized. Five people died as a result of the violence, including a U.S. Capitol police officer hit in the head with a fire extinguisher during the attacks.

“There was destruction breaching the Capitol — our building, our house. And, um, to get in, you had to destroy doors and windows, uh, to get in. Um, what they did destroy, um, they are obviously trying to overcome now, again, maybe they just didn’t get the message, unfortunately,” he’s heard saying in the minutelong rant.

“I’m hoping the message was strong enough, unfortunately, maybe it wasn’t.”

Doubling down on his incriminatory remarks, the retired SEAL, who served 24 years in the U.S. Navy, went on to express his wish for a “revolution.” He also said the plan was to leave lawmakers “shaking in their shoes.”

“There are stories to tell from generations upon generations ... that hopefully it pans out to be a positive revolution,” he said on the video.

“HOOYAH!”

In an interview with ABC, Newbold admitted the FBI had interviewed him since posting the video and said he regretted the destruction in Washington, D.C.

“I am cooperating with the FBI,” he said. “It was all taken too far.”