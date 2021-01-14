Idaho National Guard to deploy 300 to Biden inauguration

About 300 Idaho National Guard soldiers and airmen will be sent to Washington, D.C. to help with President-Elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.

Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, the Idaho National Guard adjutant general, said the guard members will help ensure the peaceful and orderly transition of power.

The Idaho National Guard originally planned to send about 12 people to the inauguration, but dramatically increased that number to about 6% of the Idaho National Guard force after officials requested more help in Washington, D.C.

The deployment won't affect the number of Idaho National Guard soldiers and airmen already working in Idaho to help with the state's coronavirus pandemic response.

Security concerns were heightened last week after a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters violently overtook the U.S. Capitol building in a breach that left five people dead.