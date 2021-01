List of latest North Carolina Council of State members

Read Next

The 100,000 people who tuned into Alexander Otaola’s YouTube program to hear his thoughts immediately after Wednesday’s deadly insurrection in the nation’s capital heard the Spanish-language, social media influencer downplay the violence and cast blame on the left.

“Protesting isn’t illegal,” said Otaola, of Miami, who emerged last year as instrumental in building South Florida support for President Donald Trump. “Even though Democrats want to demonize what happened today and turn it into the worst thing that’s ever happened, I believe that the last few months under the terror of Black Lives Matter and antifa has been the saddest period of time in the U.S.”