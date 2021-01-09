Starkville officials mull change that would allow brewpub

Aldermen in Starkville are considering allowing businesses in certain parts of the city to serve alcohol without requiring they also have a food menu.

The Commercial Dispatch reports that the change would allow Tupelo-based cigar shop and lounge, Spring Street Cigars, to open a location with a brewpub in downtown Starkville.

John Higgins, the owner of Spring Street Cigars, opened the original location in 2014. He also has locations in Oxford and Booneville, and plans to open one in Southaven this year.

The Mississippi Department of Revenue requires establishments that sell alcoholic beverages to garner 25% of their total annual sales from preparing and serving food. However, state law does put beer in a different category than hard liquor.

The 25% revenue rule does not apply to brewpubs, so changing the city’s ordinance would comply with state law, Starkville city attorney Chris Latimer said.

The board of alderman voted to hold public hearings on the proposed ordinance. The board will vote on the change after hearing feedback.

The rule change would apply to the leisure and entertainment district in downtown Starkville.

Alderman Hamp Beatty said he likes the new concepts of a cigar shop and brewpub for Starkville.

“I see (brewpubs) in Memphis and I see those in Nashville,” he said. “Mississippi is behind, so to finally get one here is kind of neat.”