Schumer calls for immediate removal of Trump after Capitol chaos

Soon-to-be Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday called for President Donald Trump to be “immediately” removed from office over his incitement of a deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol — and at least one congressional Republican agrees with the idea.

Schumer, who’s set to take over as the Senate’s top member in light of Democrats reclaiming a majority of the chamber, said in a statement that he would prefer to see Vice President Mike Pence invoke the 25th Amendment, which allows for the Cabinet to remove a commander in chief on the grounds of unfitness for office.

“It can be done today,” said Schumer, D-N.Y.

If Pence declines, Schumer said he has a contingency plan.

“If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president,” Schumer said.

He added: “This president should not hold office one day longer.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, one of the only congressional Republicans who have dared to criticized Trump, said it’s “with a heavy heart” that he also backs the invocation of the 25th Amendment.

“All indications are that the president has become unmoored, not just from his duty, or even his oath, but from reality itself,” Kinzinger said in a video posted to his Twitter account, becoming the first Republican to go public with support for removing Trump from office in the wake of Wednesday’s events. “It is for this reason that I call to the vice president, and members of the Cabinet to ensure the next few weeks are safe for the American people, and that we have a sane captain of the ship.”