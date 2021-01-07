Police: Killing of deer in residential area was ‘dangerous’

Police in a town in North Carolina's Outer Banks are investigating after someone shot and killed a deer with an arrow inside the town's limits.

The Town of Southern Shores police department said in a statement that the deer was found dead on Saturday morning.

Police said the town code prohibits the shooting or discharging of arrows within the town’s corporate limits. The offense is classified as a class three misdemeanor.

Police said the killing of the deer with an arrow “is extremely dangerous in a residential community, especially in common areas where people recreate. It is not safe, and it is unacceptable.”

Police are asking that anyone with information contact them at (252)-261-3331.

