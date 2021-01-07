N. Carolina town seeks revitalize its downtown area

Officials in a North Carolina town have created a plan to revitalize the town’s downtown area by repurposing parking lots and beatifying a street in order to attract visitors and investments.

Apex’s downtown area will be redesigned through the Downtown Master Plan after years of input from the public, The News & Observer reported Wednesday. Stantec, a design consulting firm, will design the new project, which also calls for new businesses, apartments and a hotel.

The changes are set to be completed by 2023.

Town officials have wanted to use empty alleyways and parking lots for outdoor dining and walking. The plan's goals include repurposing existing parking spaces, adding others and building 100 new housing units. Officials also want to add artwork and seating to alleyways.

Russell Dalton, Apex’s senior transportation engineer, said in a news release that town officials are “celebrating and enhancing the value Downtown Apex holds for us by carrying forward projects that will meet our community’s needs for years to come.”

The funds to make the changes will come from the town’s annual budget, according to its municipal government. Dalton said approximately $3.75 million will be spent on portions of the project, pending approval by the town council in June.