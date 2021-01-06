National Guard troops noticeably absent as pro-Trump mob swarms Capitol

WASHINGTON — As a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters breached the Capitol doors Wednesday and stormed the floors of the House and Senate, seemingly undeterred by Capitol Police, National Guard troops — deployed to quell protests outside the White House this summer — were noticeably absent.

At 3:36 p.m. Eastern time, nearly two hours after the first protesters had swarmed past security and into the Capitol, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted that Trump had ordered the National Guard to respond to the uprising.

The White House announcement came minutes after Virginia’s Democratic governor, Ralph Northam, announced that he was sending members of the Virginia National Guard and Virginia State Troopers to help restore order.

Why the delay in deploying the D.C. Guard? The traditional chain of command for the District of Columbia’s National Guard does not exist. In states, the governor is the commander of that state’s National Guard units and can unilaterally deploy them under his or her own authority.

But as the nation’s capital has no governor, the chain of command goes up through the Army secretary to the president.

“The D.C. Guard has been mobilized to provide support to federal law enforcement in the District,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement. “Acting Secretary Miller has been in contact with Congressional leadership, and Secretary McCarthy has been working with the D.C. government. The law enforcement response will be led by the Department of Justice.”

The D.C. National Guard was widely deployed across Washington during protests in June 2020. Guard members from D.C. participated in clearing protesters from Lafayette Square, directly across from the White House, when Trump and others — including Mark T. Esper, the Defense secretary at the time, and Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs — walked across the park for a photo-op in front of St. John’s Church.

After significant criticism of those events, as well as calls for the military to stay out of the transition of power between administrations, defense officials may have been hesitant to involve uniformed members of the military.

The National Guard Bureau’s initial response to queries about why it had not deployed units to the Capitol was that no request for troops had been made.

Later, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., tweeted that she had been in touch with Milley and that National Guard troops had been approved. House Armed Services Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash., had gotten the same information from Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, she said.

“This attempted coup and domestic terrorist attack needs to end immediately,” Smith tweeted just before 4 p.m.