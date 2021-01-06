Acting chief picked to lead South Carolina Medicaid agency

An acting director has been picked to take over the agency that runs South Carolina’s Medicaid program.

Gov. Henry McMaster announced Wednesday that he had selected Thomas Clark Phillip Jr. to serve as the acting director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Phillip has served as the agency's chief financial officer and deputy director for finance since joining it in October of 2019.

McMaster says Phillip's healthcare finance experience is the right fit to lead the department through a transition period. A graduate of Oklahoma State University and a certified public accountant, Phillip has served as the chief financial steward of several public and private healthcare organizations.

Joshua Baker announced in December he would step down as director this month.