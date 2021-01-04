Trump files another lawsuit seeking to overturn Georgia election

ATLANTA — President Donald Trump has filed another lawsuit seeking to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election in Georgia.

In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Atlanta on New Year’s Eve, the president asks the court to decertify the Georgia election before Congress votes Wednesday to confirm Biden’s victory. A hearing is set for Tuesday.

The president’s complaint repeats allegations and arguments that have gone nowhere in other lawsuits, including claims that out-of-state, dead and other ineligible voters cast ballots in the November election. Georgia officials and election experts have disputed such claims in detail in other litigation filed by Trump.

Investigators from the Georgia secretary of state’s office have found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the state. Federal investigators also have found no evidence of voter fraud on a scale that would have changed the outcome of the election.

Trump’s latest lawsuit asks the court to decertify the presidential election results and allow the General Assembly to select Georgia’s official electors – even though the Electoral College has already named Biden the next president.

It’s the latest in an extraordinary run of some 60 lawsuits in which Trump and his supporters have sought to overturn the election in several states that Biden won. None of those lawsuits – including those that challenged Georgia’s election results before the U.S. Supreme Court – has been successful.

The president has a similar lawsuit pending in Fulton County Superior Court. The new federal lawsuit accuses the local court of deliberately delaying the litigation.

The latest lawsuit names Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as defendants. Two days after he filed the lawsuit, Trump berated Raffensperger for an hour on the telephone, demanding that he “find” the 11,780 votes needed to reverse Biden’s victory.