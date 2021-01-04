2 killed, deputy hospitalized after collision in S. Carolina

Two people were killed and a South Carolina deputy was injured when the deputy's car slammed into their vehicle as it was making to make a turn on a road, authorities said Monday.

The collision happened Sunday at an intersection on U.S. Highway 17 in the Mount Pleasant area, Master Trooper David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The Charleston County sheriff’s deputy who was involved in the crash was responding to a call when the wreck happened, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Jones said the deputy’s car smashed into the driver’s side of a Hyundai as it was turning left onto the highway. The driver and the front-seat in that car were trapped, he said, and both died at the scene. Authorities will identify the people killed during the crash after notifying their families.

The deputy was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office has asked Highway Patrol to conduct an investigation into the wreck. They said the deputy will be placed on administrative leave upon release from the hospital.