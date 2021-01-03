1 man dead after police shooting in Jefferson City, Missouri

One man is dead after a shooting involving police at a Missouri shopping center.

Jefferson City Police said officers were investigating a disturbance that ended with a shooting Sunday afternoon at the strip mall. The Wildwood Shopping Center where the disturbance was reported includes Ulta Beauty, Shoe Carnival and TJ Maxx stores.

Police said a 59-year-old St. Louis-area resident died in the shooting, but few details were released because officers were involved in the shooting. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will investigate the shooting.

Several police vehicles were at the scene of the shooting Sunday afternoon, and a section of the parking lot was cordoned off with crime scene tape.