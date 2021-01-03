Veteran police officer killed in Atlanta car crash

A veteran police officer died Saturday in downtown Atlanta after being hit by a vehicle as he was helping out at the scene of another accident, officials said.

News outlets reported that Sgt. Daniel Mobley, a 22-year veteran of the DeKalb County Police department, was responding to a crash involving another officer on the Downtown Connector when he was hit. Police Chief Mirtha Ramos said Mobley had just arrived at the scene of the crash involving the other office to carry out a “supervisory investigation," and then was hit as he was getting out of his vehicle, the AJC reported.

“Today is a sad day as the DeKalb County Police Department lost one of its guardian angels,” Ramos told news outlets Saturday. “We will miss him dearly and our hearts go out to his family.”

The Georgia State Patrol said that the driver of a Ford Focus lost control of his vehicle, hit a concrete wall and then ran into Mobley and his vehicle, WSB reported.

Ramos said Mobley was a respected officer who joined the force in 1998 and in 2017 was promoted to sergeant. He was devoted to his son and during his off time liked to work on his cars, news outlets reported.